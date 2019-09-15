Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,934,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 73,707,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at $3,895,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 400.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,014,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.53 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 6,903,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,727. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.