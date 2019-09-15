Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.43.

NYSE DPLO opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614,918 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,482.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,600,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,194,000 after buying an additional 6,182,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 185,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 395,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 390.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,150,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

