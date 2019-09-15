DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $170,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $173,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 21,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.