Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Update

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 444,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSSI shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

DSSI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 143,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,650. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

