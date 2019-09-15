Digiwage 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $24,592.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

