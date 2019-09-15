Digix Gold Token One Day Volume Reaches $99,565.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $47.93 or 0.00463967 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $99,565.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.01157202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,740 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

