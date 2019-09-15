DIMCOIN Market Cap Tops $718,449.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $718,449.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

