Dimecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $736.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $736.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016434 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002745 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004501 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

