Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.08

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and traded as high as $46.24. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 8,517 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 5.77% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

