Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $8.47. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 792,531 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

