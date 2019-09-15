DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Short Interest Update

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,418,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 16,875,100 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159 in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 7,407.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after purchasing an additional 734,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 446,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,107 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

