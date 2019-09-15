Doheny Asset Management CA Has $488,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,597 shares of company stock valued at $21,275,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

