Doheny Asset Management CA Raises Stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Uniqure makes up about 1.5% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.06% of Uniqure worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Uniqure by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter worth approximately $10,757,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.96. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. Analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $388,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $451,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,230 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,460 shares of company stock worth $2,031,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

