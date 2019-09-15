Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $384.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $393.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.