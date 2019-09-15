Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.77 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $23.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.59 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $1,267,664.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,394,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,235 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.