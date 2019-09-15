Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Set at $50.00 by CIBC

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned a $50.00 price target by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLMAF. Desjardins set a $48.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

