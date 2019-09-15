DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON DPEU opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. DP Eurasia has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.60 ($1.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.70.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.