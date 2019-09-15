DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DSP Group makes up about 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.18% of DSP Group worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,143,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 192,334 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2,729.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,231.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,423. The company has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.79. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

