DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Diamond S Shipping (OTCMKTS:DSSI) Head-To-Head Survey

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

DSV AS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Diamond S Shipping does not pay a dividend. DSV AS/ADR pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV AS/ADR 5.11% 27.93% 10.54% Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DSV AS/ADR and Diamond S Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV AS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond S Shipping 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diamond S Shipping has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.22%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than DSV AS/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and Diamond S Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV AS/ADR $12.52 billion 1.44 $633.60 million $1.75 27.69 Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSV AS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping.

Summary

DSV AS/ADR beats Diamond S Shipping on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.