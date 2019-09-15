Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.33 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Duluth’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.66 EPS.

Duluth stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

