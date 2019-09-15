Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) received a $79.00 price objective from stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 388,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

