Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.46, 1,526,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,359,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis Cano bought 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at $355,452. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 56,326.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,813,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 590,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.