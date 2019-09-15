e-Gulden Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $936,587.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00681541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000690 BTC.

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,916,454 coins and its circulating supply is 17,093,941 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

