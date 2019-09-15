Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,869,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 5,164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGLE. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand purchased 59,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $247,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares in the company, valued at $790,873.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $40,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,179,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,569,356 shares of company stock worth $11,649,516. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 334,039 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $471,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

