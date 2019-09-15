Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,732,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 2,407,500 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

EXP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,381,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,207 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

