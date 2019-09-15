eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Analysts expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $2.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. eBay also reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after buying an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after buying an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after buying an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,232,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,086,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 3,547,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.