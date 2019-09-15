Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,002,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 1,803,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. 358,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Echostar has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Echostar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 0.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,519,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Echostar by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echostar by 23.8% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 971,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 186,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Echostar by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

