Elastic Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastic coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastic alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018651 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw.

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.