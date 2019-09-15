Elastos Market Capitalization Hits $36.76 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Elastos has a market cap of $36.76 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00022212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,891,538 coins and its circulating supply is 16,038,644 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

