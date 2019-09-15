Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $151,102.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and approximately $151,102.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptomate, Bitbns and Liquid. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,812,493,987 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

