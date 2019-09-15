Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $4.02, 2,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 450,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 3.30% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

