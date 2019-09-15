Emphy (EPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $837.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Emphy has a market capitalization of $176,063.00 and approximately $837.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded 102.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00683877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.