Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,067,100 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 4,353,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,480,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,983,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 816,573 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,791,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after purchasing an additional 588,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,286,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,487,000 after purchasing an additional 403,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 1,336,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

