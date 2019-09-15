Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 98,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. Employers has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.41. Employers had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

