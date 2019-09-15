EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $350,897.00 and approximately $588.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

