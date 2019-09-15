EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $764.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.20 million. EnerSys posted sales of $660.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

ENS traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.01. 232,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in EnerSys by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

