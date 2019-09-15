Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.53. 5,281,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

