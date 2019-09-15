Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 747,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. Entravision Communication has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,469,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 198,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 252,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 240,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth $3,762,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

