ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ePlus by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 177.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ePlus by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 63.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 122,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.