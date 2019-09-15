Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $5.27 million and $1.07 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.01823251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,956,889 coins and its circulating supply is 164,927,476 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

