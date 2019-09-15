EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $704,260.00 and approximately $801,692.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00334464 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007036 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,906,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,898,607 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

