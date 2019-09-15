EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0037

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a market cap of $115,179.00 and approximately $5,407.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.14 or 0.04602474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

