Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,609 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

