Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,286 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $62,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.