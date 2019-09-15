Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,271 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,033 shares of company stock worth $1,961,792 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

