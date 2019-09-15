Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

