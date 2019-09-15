Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $26.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,716 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,978,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

