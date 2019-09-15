Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,105,000 after buying an additional 312,811 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.85. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

