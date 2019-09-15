Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evogene by 44.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evogene by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 217,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth $102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 201.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 276,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 7,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281. Evogene has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 1,193.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

