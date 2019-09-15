Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Given $8.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evolution Petroleum an industry rank of 188 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 203,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,035. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

